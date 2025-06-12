Newly-launched Customer Relief Fund provides $19 million to some Marylanders battling increased energy costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some Marylanders will be seeing relief from high energy bills very soon.

Governor Wes Moore, along with Maryland utility providers, announced the launch of the Customer Relief Fund, which will give $19 million in relief for limited- and middle-income ratepayers in the state.

The funds were donated by Exelon and will be given through local nonprofit partners across the BGE, Pepco, and Delmarva Power service areas in Maryland.

The announcement comes just over a week after BGE customers went through another round of price increases.

"Not a day goes by without me hearing from Marylanders about their real and justified concerns over steep bill increases. We need to work together to get them relief -- and today, we are taking new actions to achieve exactly that," said Gov. Moore. "We are thankful to have BGE and United Way of Central Maryland at the table. But while this is an important step forward, it will not be the last. Marylanders are counting on us to put the interests of the people first."

While the fund is only temporary, the program was designed to help ratepayers combat the brunt of the increasing energy supply costs.

$15 million from the fund will be administered by the United Way of Central Maryland to BGE customers, the Salvation Army will give $2.5 million for Pepco customers, and the remaining $1.5 million coming from the Harford Community Action Agency, the Salvation Army, and Shore UP! will go to Delmarva Power's customers.

Officials say ratepayers should visit the websites of their local energy companies to learn more about program eligibility.