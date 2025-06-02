BGE bills increase again, customers search for relief as energy costs continue to rise

BGE customers are facing another round of price increases starting today, adding financial pressure to households already struggling with rising energy costs.

"Buckle up. Home energy is officially expensive and it's getting more unaffordable for a lot more people," said Laurel Peltier, energy assistance advocate.

WATCH: BGE bills jump again, customers struggle with rising energy costs BGE bills jump again, customers struggle with rising energy costs

For customers like Chris Goolsby, the impact is significant. His monthly bill typically exceeds $300, representing nearly a 50% increase from just a few years ago.

"It is significant. Especially if you don't have it to blow and I don't," Goolsby said.

Customer Crystal Denice shares similar concerns about the mounting costs.

"In the economy that we're in, it's just, it's a lot. And I know I'm not the only person that's just like, what is happening? This is crazy," Denice said.

While most electric customers know basic energy-saving tips like turning off lights or adjusting air conditioning, Peltier suggests more substantial measures may be necessary to meaningfully reduce bills.

"Fall in love with energy efficiency and fix the roof while the sun is shining," Peltier said.

BGE offers several programs to help customers manage costs, including energy-efficient home check-ups and free installation of smart thermostats. The company also provides energy-efficient rebates for larger projects like changing water heaters or switching to electric, with maximum possible rebates now increased to $15,000.

"If it's too much of a burden, I might exercise the option. Certainly, it might come to that," Goolsby said.

Additional assistance includes free HVAC tune-ups and qualifying programs for lower-income households. However, many of these opportunities primarily benefit homeowners rather than renters like Denice.

"I just hope they give us some type of relief. It would be nice. It's like every time you turn they saying around oh it's going up it's going up. When is it going down? Will it go down? Is the question," Denice said.

Peltier recommends that renters discuss energy efficiency improvements with their landlords.

More price increases are expected this fall.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.