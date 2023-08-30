New training program takes students to new levels in their professional career

BALTIMORE — One nonprofit is taking training to new levels when it comes to providing resources for success. Students are learning how to put a roof over their head while setting themselves up for a bright future.

As school starts back for many this week, some students aren't looking to hit the books. Instead, they're picking up construction tools to train for lifelong careers.

"I really love the class, I wouldn't even say like it, I’m going to say love it because it's changing me everyday,” said Robert Murphy, who is a student in the Civic Works Roofing Program.

It's a job training program called the Roofing pre-apprenticeship, a nine week course started by the nonprofit Civic Works. It focuses on prepping Baltimore residents for full time positions with roofing employers.

For Murphy though, it goes beyond the classroom.

"It's helping me with my time management, helping me with being on a schedule, helping me with just my everyday things that I would have a problem with, but since I’ve been in the class it's helping me stay focused,” said Murphy.

The first group of students kicked off the course three weeks ago, starting with professional development.

"We teach them resume writing skills, how to interview, we go through mock interviews, even how to dress,” said Karim Peoples, who is the construction trainer for the program.

Then, it's off to getting certifications and hands on training.

“A lot of the issues that we're having in Baltimore is because these guys don't have anything to do, they don't know what the next step is, they don't know, nobody is telling them here this is what you can do to help support your family,” said Peoples.

"Civic Works has given me guidance I didn't even know I needed, I believe I’m starting to become annoying to people. [I'm] becoming a go getter, happy, filling my schedule up, I’m learning not only about roofing infrastructure but human infrastructure,” said John Gross who is also a student in the Civic Works Roofing Program.

Gross said the free program opened his eyes to a brighter future. “Initially I was just looking for a job then I realized half way as other jobs were actually responding, that I didn't need a job I needed a career.”

Peoples said the course breaks down barriers, giving students all the tools they need,

"When they leave, they'll leave here with a uniform, boots, reflective vests, hard hats, safety gloves a tool bag with drills and everything that they need so they can do their job right,” Peoples said.

