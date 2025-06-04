New townhome development breaks ground in East Baltimore with focus on affordability

BALTIMORE — A new housing development project broke ground today in East Baltimore, bringing 54 new townhomes to the Eager Park community.

Charm City Buyers, in partnership with Mayson-Dixon and D.R. Horton, celebrated the groundbreaking of the project, which will include 11 units designated as affordable housing for low-income families.

"Eager Park Partners is an example of Baltimore grit. A joint venture between two Black-owned development companies. We're not outsiders. We're rooted here, we're accountable here, committed to lifting Baltimore up from within," said Jayson Williams, founder and CEO of Mayson-Dixon.

Project officials emphasized their commitment to expanding homeownership in East Baltimore, with a focus on advancing economic inclusion among minorities.

"Those of us who know, know what this used to be. If you can imagine 20, 30 years ago, 40 years ago what happened and what was happening right here in this footprint you would be amazed at the progress that we have collectively made," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The development is one of the first large-scale projects successfully launched through Governor Moore's Emerging Developer Loan Fund. It also stands out as one of the first projects of its kind to have 100% minority ownership.

Khalil Uqdah, co-founder of Charm City Buyers, expressed his excitement about the project's impact on future residents.

"Not only are we just building houses putting bricks and mortar together and lumber, but the plan here, we are creating memories for families, we're creating places where they are going to celebrate their holidays. We're creating infrastructure under the ground of houses that hopefully outlast every single person here," Uqdah said.

The development team plans to partner with the Mayor's Office of Employment Development to offer jobs and support local businesses in the community.

The townhome community is projected to be completed in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.