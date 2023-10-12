Dope Nerds to bring virtual reality education experience to Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — It's not anything we can run away from at this point. It's here, the future is now.

Bringing generations forward through advanced technology so they're ready for the workforce of the future.

"AI and all other technologies like it are already here and will be carried into all facets, career, workforce development, health care, education, manufacturing," said Ursula Spencer, the CEO of Dope Nerds.

Dope Nerds, serving as a virtual reality educator, is planning to station their experience in the Inner Harbor for everyone to enjoy while learning.

"We have 300 plus VR experiences, ranging from a ton of myriad topics. Everything from math to history to science," Spencer said.

During the Maryland Classic, Dope Nerds created a custom experience highlighting some of the top Black pro-cyclists of the world dating back to the 1800s.

"We got to learn about America's essentially first pro athlete, Marshall Major Taylor, an African American pro cyclist by even today's standards, was the fastest cyclist in the world," Spencer said.

Dope Nerds travels to different national youth organizations, schools, libraries, and rec centers across the country educating students through VR workshops.

"Middle school to high school kids will be able to come and learn about not only VR, AR, and AI, but all the other advanced technology that's bringing us to the future. So they get to be a dentist, and they get to put on a Dope Nerds VR headset, and actually have a patient in front of them and teeth on 3D, where they can use the dentist tools to actually do the functions of a dentist," Spencer said.

And the STEM education doesn't stop there, Dope Nerds also helps facilitate corporate training through VR experiences helping advance leaders through immersed learning.

"There are all of these other careers in STEM right, that our kids can look forward to," Spencer said. "So part of our mission is to showcase what that looks like, but we're using advanced technology to make that happen. "We need more that look like us, people of color, women in the IT field and outside of coding. If we see it, we can believe that it can be right. If I can do it on a high school diploma, and as a self-taught technologist, they can too and they are dope nerds."

That permanent experience through Dope Nerds is coming to the Inner Harbor by the end of the year.

To learn more about this company or to get involved, click here.