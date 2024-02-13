New technology under study to revive mobility to those with spinal cord injuries

BALTIMORE — Bringing back mobility to those living with spinal cord injuries. Right here in our own backyard, the Kennedy Krieger Institute is studying a new piece of technology that could do that.

It's as simple as dropping blocks into a container, something Nathan Miller couldn't do six months ago.

"I’m very happy, every bit of independence just adds so much to my life,” said Miller.

A few years back he broke his neck while on vacation, leaving him with only some sensations and movements.

A new piece of technology called "ExaStim" is giving him the movement back he didn't think would return.

"A lot of grip, being able to pick up things and a lot more stability. Being stable, being able to execute something without being all wobbly and stuff,” said Miller.

He's participating in a non-surgical study called "ASPIRE." It uses a new kind of stimulator to help people recover their arm and hand functions.

“Transcutaneous Spinal Stimulation is stimulation applied across the surface of the skin to help increase excitability of the central nervous system so that's the brain and the spine,” said Dr. Rebecca Martin who is clinician at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Dr. Martin said this lets patients make new connections in the spinal cord.

"So that's the ability to reach the ability to grasp and the ability to manipulate objects functionally it transfers to things like being able to feed yourself, being able to brush your hair,” said Dr. Martin.

14 different sites across the country are testing the device. Kennedy Krieger is the only spot in Maryland doing so, with 10 participants.

Three times a week, doctors place an electrode on the patient's neck for an hour while the patient is doing other exercises.

"So there's 16 individual electrodes in this array which allows the therapist to customize how much stimulation is being delivered," said Martin.

Allowing it to adapt to the patients’ needs as they change over time. The study is scheduled to end this fall. After that, the study will move into homes to see if people can use the device to maintain the changes made in therapy.

As for Miller, he's been on a break from the device since November and still has the movements he's gained.

“I didn’t even notice I was getting stronger I didn't notice until a month after doing the study that there was a little bit more function a little bit more feeling that was there,” said Miller.

The final step is to use the device to hopefully get patients up and walking again.