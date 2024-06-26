New summer food distribution for rural Baltimore County proves popular

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools just began distributing summer meals in rural areas for the first time, and got an overwhelming response.

The county school system said the first day of the distribution - at Kingsville Elementary School on Monday - ended after just a few minutes after it began.

Schools spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said the giveaway, which began at noon, ended "a few minutes after we began service due to the overwhelming response."

The school system had posted, according to Baltimore County Councilman David Marks:

Due to overwhelming community response, today’s distribution at Kingsville Elementary School had to end earlier than planned. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

The second distribution was scheduled for Sparks Elementary School on Tuesday.

Onijala said it "went very well."

"We scaled up and were prepared for Sparks," she said. "This was our first week for the rural site distribution and we are very pleased with the community response and look forward to serving even more families throughout the summer. As a reminder, we are also providing free meals to children every day at 16 sites throughout the county, not just the rural sites. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.bcps.org/foodandnutrition/child_nutrition_programs/sfsp "

Food distribution during the summer is ongoing in both the county and Baltimore City. Check out some of WMAR's coverage.