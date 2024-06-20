"I never thought I’d be in the situation where I can’t even do the basics," free summer meals provide support

BALTIMORE — “When you literally have no income coming in, well its like how do you feed your children,” Kirsten Bell, Baltimore mom of 4.

Summer, what’s supposed to be carefree time for the kids, is a daunting few months for Bell.

“I try to put a smile on my face but when they’re in bed that’s when the tears start flowing,” said Bell.

With school out of session, Kirsten has to cover the cost for all of their meals. It’s an expense she’s barely keeping up with.

“We depend on the kids to go to school so they can get their breakfast, they can get their lunch. You go to the store where that $100 in 2022 was lasting me a week and a half, that $100 is lasting 3 days. So now it’s like what bill am I going to have to cut back on,” said Bell.

The prices are piling on but resources like the Summer Food Service Program is providing some relief.

“Without those programs, I don’t know how I would be able to get through,” said Bell.

In June of 2022, Kirsten fractured her ankle. She was out of work for months.

“Before when we went to the store, whatever they wanted we could throw in the cart without a worry. And now I’m counting down to the pennies,” said Bell.

Not long after her injury, the company she was working for shut down. Any money she was receiving through disability was gone. She’s been struggling to recover physically and financially ever since.

“It’s draining and now here we are 2 years later, 3 surgeries later. I still don’t have my life back,” said Bell.

And what complicates things further, is one of her kids has a gluten allergy.

“A lot of the food banks, they don't carry enough stuff for him. If anybody knows anything about a gluten diet it costs twice as much,” said Bell.

Kirsten’s thankful for her neighbors who have dropped off meals and helped out with the kids.

“I already make sure I go without to make sure they’re covered. Because without me who do they have,” said Bell.

Click here for Baltimore County resources.

Click here for Baltimore City resources.

