New program will help small farmers in Maryland cover out-of-pocket costs

To protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed, Maryland's small farmers plant cover crops.

Starting March 3, those small farmers can now get a little help from the state to cover their out-of-pocket costs if they produce crops on less than 10 acres.

Rain or shine, Liz Whitehurst, the founder and co-owner of Owl's Nest Farm, takes care of business.

"Most of our produce here goes out to Washington D.C. through our CSA program," Whitehurst said.

The co-op farm has been receiving help from the Small Farm and Urban Agriculture Program created by the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

"The intent was to provide the ability to provide small-scale farmers and urban operators the chance for financial assistance to plant cover crops," says Bill Tharpe, the Program Administrator for the Small Farm and Urban Agriculture Program at the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

The Small Acreage Cover Crop Program is relatively new but is designed to help small farmers like Whitehurst cover the cost of planting cover crops during the off-season.

"It's not a cash crop, it's not something we're planning to sell to make money," Whitehurst said.

For Whitehurst and other farmers in Marland, it's an important part of protecting the Chesapeake watershed.

"Farmers here care about the watershed," Whitehurst said. "So, there's all different kinds of cover crops and they have different functions. But almost all of them help prevent erosion, help prevent soil from washing off into the bay because their roots hold onto the soil."

It also prevents excess nutrients like phosphate and nitrogen, which help with growing, from going into the water and causing a process called eutrophication. A cycle that has led to a dead zone in the Chesapeake.

The grant reimburses farmers up to $1500 dollars. The application process is open until April 25 and covers a range of farming practices and groups.

"Farmers that are eligible can be an individual, they can be a for-profit business, or they can be a non-profit organization," Tharpe said.

To be eligible for the grant, farmers also need to sell — or donate — $1000 dollars annually.

"And the reason behind that, you're actually getting that healthy food into your community by either selling or donating your products," Tharpe said.