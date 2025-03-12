New O's orange uniforms to make their debut along with value menu

O's opening day is less than three weeks away. There are a few new things this season that you could look forward to, like the all-orange uniform, something that Brooks Robinson debuted back in 1971 and 72, as well as a birdland value menu to help make your trip at the ballpark more affordable.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so excited…. Kick some serious butt this year, so I'm pumped," says Katie Griggs, President of Business Operations for the Baltimore Orioles.

As pumped for the season as Griggs may be, she's even more excited for fans to come out and experience one of the major league's best ballparks.

This year O's officials made it happen, creating a value menu to make fans feel welcomed.

"We know this is a community who loves our Orioles, and at times we may not have done everything we could to show that love back to them," says Griggs.

"This is about making sure that when you come here, if you want to have an experience, we can get $15 ticket four-dollar soda, five-dollar beer, and get a dog. You can bring your family at four here for less than $100; that's like going to a movie theater that's like going out to a dinner. That's probably a little less than going out to dinner, but you get to do it with some amazing baseball in the background and a pretty special spot here at Camden Yards."

Also for the first time in nearly 55 years, the Orioles will rock all-orange uniforms, beginning on April 12th.

"The first 15,000 fans can get an orange Cedric Mullins shirt. This is a day where this entire ballpack should look and feel orange, so come prepared," says Griggs.

Opening Day is March 31st against the Boston Red Sox.