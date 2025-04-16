New Ocean City Police Chief started law enforcement career as seasonal officer

OCEAN CITY, Md. — There's a new Chief of Police in Ocean City.

The announcement comes just in time for summer when crowds flock Maryland's most well known resort town.

On Wednesday Raymond J. Austin was introduced as Chief.

Austin reportedly rose through the ranks of the OC police force over a career spanning three decades.

Despite being from Pittsburgh originally, the department says Austin's home grown, starting off as a seasonal officer in 1991.

He retired in 2022, spending time as a special investigator with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Austin replaces Captain Michael Colbert, who served as interim police chief since last November, when Ross Buzzuro retired.

In 2024 Ocean City Police reported a reduction in crime and five-year low in arrests.

Austin's official swearing-in will take place May 5.