"Bittersweet": Longtime Ocean City Police Chief says time is right to retire

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is saying so long to its police chief.

Ross Buzzuro announced his retirement on Halloween, after serving in the role for 11 years.

Buzzuro was hired as Ocean City's top cop following a long run in the Baltimore City Police Department where he reached the rank of colonel.

In all, Buzzuro spent nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

“It has been an honor to serve the residents and visitors of Ocean City and to work alongside the dedicated men and women of the Ocean City Police Department,” Buzzuro said. “As a longtime visitor and homeowner in the community, it has been a privilege to serve as the Police Chief. While bittersweet, it is the right time for me to step away to allow the transition to occur prior to the summer season. I am grateful to close this chapter in my career and look forward to a new chapter in my life.”

During his tenure in Ocean City, he oversaw a department that now employs almost 100 full-time officers.

Buzzuro also led multiple crackdown initiatives to maintain Ocean City's longstanding reputation as being a safe resort town.

One such effort included legislation that imposed stricter regulations during special events that attracted large crowds and increased levels of traffic.

“Chief Buzzuro was the right chief at the right time for Ocean City,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “I hold the Chief in the highest regard and want to thank him for his dedication to the department and our community.”

Meehan and company plan to conduct a national search to fill the vacant position.

In the meantime, Captain Michael Colbert has been named Interim Chief effective November 1.