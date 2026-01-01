New Maryland laws take effect Jan. 1, 2026

BALTIMORE — A new set of Maryland laws passed during the 2025 legislative session will take effect January 1, 2026, covering issues from property tax procedures to health insurance requirements. Maryland General Assembly

One of the laws revises the state’s property tax sales process by allowing a tax collector to withhold certain owner-occupied property — including property occupied by an heir of a deceased owner — from tax sale and requiring counties to establish a registry for interested parties.

Continuing care providers will see changes to governing body membership under another law going into effect at the start of 2026

Transportation network companies — including rideshare services — will be required to provide weekly fare and earnings summaries to operators and submit certain reports to the Public Service Commission.

The Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2025 also takes effect January 1, establishing or altering administrative penalties, adjusting required appropriations, and making changes to state income tax brackets.

Several health insurance-related laws take effect, including:

A prohibition on requiring prior authorization for transfers to special pediatric hospitals under Medicaid and certain other health plans.

Changes to access rules for nonparticipating health care providers.

A digital advertising gross revenues tax appeal process for certain taxpayers.

A law requiring the Maryland Medical Assistance Program and certain insurers to cover anesthesia for the full duration of a procedure without time limitations.

A separate law mandating coverage for calcium score testing by Medicaid and private health plans.

A prohibition on step therapy or “fail-first” protocols for insulin and insulin analogs used to treat diabetes.

These changes, which span tax policy, transportation reporting, and health care coverage requirements, are just some of the dozens of laws that officially take effect on January 1, 2026.

