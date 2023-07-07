New locations announced for vehicle height cameras

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced today that two commercial vehicle height monitoring enforcement locations will soon implemented.

This is in an effort to prevent trucks from traveling through residential neighborhoods. This system also helps to reduce traffic congestion and damage to streets, homes, businesses by commercial vehicles that unlawfully drive along restricted roadways.

When a truck is detected by the camera system, photos and video are taken of the vehicle's cab to capture the registration identification.

The fine for a violation is:



First Offense – Warning

Second Offense – $125.00

Third or Subsequent Offenses – $250.00 each

These new cameras will be installed on or about Monday, July 17 at the following locations:

900 block of Ponca Street

1500 block of Fort Avenue

The city's designated truck routes map is viewable here.