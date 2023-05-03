Height cameras aim to keep trucks out of Baltimore Co. residential neighborhoods

TOWSON, Md. — For nearly two years Baltimore County has considered installing height monitoring cameras in an effort to prevent trucks from traveling through residential neighborhoods.

On Wednesday the Department of Public Works announced plans to install seven cameras at the following locations by the end of the month.



5000-5001 Benson Avenue at I-695, Arbutus, 21227 (northbound and southbound) 3200-3201 Magnolia Avenue at Lilac Avenue, Arbutus 21227 (eastbound and westbound) 500 North Point Road at Eastern Avenue (southbound) and 1101 North Point Road at Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, 21224 (northbound) 7900-7901 Wise Avenue at Lynch Road, Dundalk, 21224 (eastbound and westbound) and 8800-8801 Wise Avenue at Grays Road, Dundalk, 21224 (eastbound and westbound) 2900 and 3001 Sollers Point Road at Merritt Boulevard (northbound and southbound) 6801 Belclare Road at Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, 21222 (eastbound) 101 Avon Beach Road at Henry Street, Dundalk, 21222 (eastbound)

All cameras will operate 24/7 and be calibrated at a height of 12 feet, with exception to Benson Avenue, which will be set at 10 feet.

Violators will receive warnings over the first 30 days. Afterwards, a first time violation will result in a $125 fine. Second time offenses increase to $250, and then to $500 for third time offenders.

Signs will be in place warning drivers of the cameras.

Some vehicles are exempt including school buses, public transit vehicles, emergency vehicles, trash and recycling trucks, home utility and energy vehicles, and moving trucks.

The cameras were made possible by legislation passed during the 2020 Maryland General Assembly.

News of the camera installation received positive reaction from multiple council members.

“Keeping heavy trucks off of residential roads will help keep our neighborhoods safe and our roads in good shape, improving our quality of life,” said Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell, D7.

“Baltimore County’s new vehicle height monitoring cameras will help reduce heavy truck traffic in residential neighborhoods, keeping our roads safe and in good condition,” said Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young, D1.