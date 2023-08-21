New legislation proposed by city leaders focuses on recidivism

BALTIMORE — On Monday Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders held a press conference highlighting legislation all about supporting people who’ve previously been incarcerated.

Recidivism is what it’s all about, helping people who have been recently incarcerated transition back into society. City leaders said if we want a better Baltimore, we have to provide people who’ve made mistakes a second chance to get it right.

In addition to Mayor Brandon Scott, Councilman James Torrence who runs district 7 , City Council President Nick Mosby, leaders of MONSE, other community advocates and more city council members were all in attendance Monday supporting this legislation.

Torrence introduced the legislation while sharing a personal story about the lack of services around recidivism and how it directly impacted his mother who was once incarcerated.

MONSE worked to create a re-entry continuum of care by establishing a Re-entry Action Council.

Mayor Scott said it’s something that was specifically worked on when they outlined the comprehensive violence reduction strategy. West Baltimore has the largest portion of citizens returning home.

Leaders said they want to make sure the measures they are putting in place to help those transition back into society are solid and continues to grow so it will remain even after this entire administration changes.

“People need access and safe return plans that MONSE’s doing for education, housing transportation. This is an opportunity for our city to get it right,” Torrence said.

Mayor Brandon Scott agreed.

“Supporting returning citizens and reducing recidivism are key components of our work to produce sustainable long term public safety improvements across our city,” Scott said.

City Council President Nick Mosby said this legislation is what the city needs to help create a better Baltimore.

"This is one step further to provide folks who paid their debt to society the ability to come into our workforces, come into our society, and uplift in a way that the city of Baltimore desperately needs,” Mosby said.

Leaders said in order to build a more equitable and inclusive city they are working to build it with people behind bars to help them connect to the outside world.