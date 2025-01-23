New IKEA store to open at Hunt Valley Towne Centre in Summer 2025

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — This summer, Hunt Valley is getting a brand new Ikea store.

It will be located off Shawan Road at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre in Cockeysville.

But, this isn't your typical humongous Ikea store that sells delicious meatballs.

The international discount furniture retailer calls it a Plan and Order Point. The company launched one last year in Annapolis.

While open daily to the general public, these stores don't sell any take-home inventory on-site.

Instead they offer appointment-based consultations for those wishing to personally design and plan their own living space.

Once final arrangements are made with a store staff member, customers can either pick-up their furniture at the store or have it delivered.

Certain online orders can also be picked up at the new location.

"I'm beyond excited to welcome customers at IKEA Hunt Valley this summer. No more navigating the challenges of the Baltimore Beltway—now you can enjoy IKEA and our inspiring home design with less hassle," said John Caliguiri, IKEA U.S.Market Manager.

