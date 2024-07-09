New 'health village' coming to Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE — Construction is in full swing in West Baltimore to build The Village at Mondawmin. A development that will provide healthcare and job opportunities.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine signed a lease at Mondawmin Mall to establish a new community ‘health village’ as part of the development.

"This is going to be life changing, not just for residents in Mondawmin but for all of West Baltimore," said Tim Regan, who is the CEO of Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

When Regan purchased the closed down Target at the Mondawmin Mall, he had a vision to bring health care and jobs to the area.

Now, that vision is one step closer to reality.

"I think we'll always look back on this occasion of the University of Maryland coming in as being the point where we really did get over the hump," said Regan.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has signed on to become a partner at the Village at Mondawmin. Establishing a new "health village."

"We were very excited to accept this opportunity to come because we saw the larger vision that Tim was providing. With Target being gone, [it] was a pain point for the community and what he has built is the start for healing and restoration for the community,” said Dr. Esa Davis who is the Associate Vice President of Community Health for the University of Maryland Baltimore.

Davis said their visions aligned. "When you walk through those doors you are seen heard and valued. That is what we want to provide this community," said Davis.

The ‘health village’ will offer primary care along with access to specialties such as pediatric, dental and mental health.

"We heard that that was something really important to them, to allow residents to develop a long term relationship with a health care provider and really start looking at wellness," said Regan.

It takes a village to raise a child, and in this case a village to help a community.

"It's not just us by ourselves cause we have practices all over the state. I think what makes this very unique and special really is being part of the community hub that is being created here,” said Davis.

The Village at Mondawmin will also provide job opportunities, senior care and a large child care facility.

Some parts will open this fall. Construction for the ‘health village’ will begin in 2025.