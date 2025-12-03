New family-owned bakery brings custom cake artistry to Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A new family-owned bakery specializing in custom cakes has opened in Bel Air, bringing professional cake artistry to Maryland for the first time.

Tiffanee and Co Bakery opened its doors after months of renovations to what was previously a Dunkin' Donuts location.

The bakery is the third location owner Tiffanee Blackwell has opened over the years, but her first in Maryland.

"So I started out of my home in around 2011 and then I made my own website and I started to get a little more clientele and then I was thinking you know maybe I shouldn't have strangers come to my home like where me and my kids sleep so I went and looked for a place to like open my first bakery," Blackwell said.

When she decided to come to Maryland, Blackwell packed up her other two locations, closing them and starting fresh in Bel Air. She says what makes her bakery unique is her specialty in custom creations.

"We specialize in custom cakes and cookies and pretty much anything for any occasion, I mean, we have done all kinds of occasions, which we find kind of funny, we won't get into them, but we've done a lot of different events," Blackwell said.

Blackwell's passion for baking began when she was just 10 years old.

"I was just watching TV one day, and I was watching like a cake show, and I was like, I probably could do that," Blackwell said.

Little did she know, she would actually do that, appearing on the Food Network in 2015.

"I think the talent behind the product is great. I was on Cake Wars, so I think that you know gives customers a little bit of assurance that they are in good hands," Blackwell said.

Although she didn't win that season, Blackwell says the experience changed her life.

"So it made me better, but it also made me realize how good I was because I'm like little ole Tiffanee from Dozer Delaware made it on like this national platform, I am completely self-taught, and you know I'm sure thousands of people auditioned for that show and they picked me," Blackwell said.

The bakery is open seven days a week, and Blackwell says she hopes to have locations all over Maryland in the near future.

