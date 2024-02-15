New efforts to protect gender-affirming care introduced the Maryland state house

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Senator Clarance Lam is one of the state leaders sponsoring a bill to legally define gender affirming care.

“I think here in Maryland we certainly cherish our diversity and want to be an inclusive state and that’s why last year we passed laws into the books that helped ensure the gender firming care will be available to those patients who need it," says Senator Lam.

Two new bills, one in the senate, the other in the house, would protect patients' medical records from being sent to other states or organizations which don’t support gender affirming care.

“It’s a simple, technical fix that adds gender, affirming care alongside, reproductive health care, and really just means that this type of care which is life-saving care be protected in the state of maryland," says Maya Holliday.

It would also protect doctors who provide medical treatments from certain lawsuits or other legal action.

“Patients and providers and their physicians will be safeguarded to have private individual conversations and present the full options of gender, affirming care to them, without fear of being prosecuted or criminalized," says Senator Lam.

Conservative state leaders are concerned about the bills.

Delegate Kathy Szeliga says it is not safe to legally protect this type of care that young children can have access to.

“What we’re ending up with there are children that are medically castrated and sterilized and you know while we are trying to help them through some mental health issues that’s probably not the best way to do it. It’s not good for kids, and I don’t think Maryland should become a transgender tourism venue, especially as we look at what other countries are doing," says Delegate Szeliga.

The bills are still in the early stages and will have to pass through the legislative process before reaching the governors desk.

If Governor Moore approves, the bills will take affect October 1st.