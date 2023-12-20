New drone display to light up the Inner Harbor New Year's Eve fireworks show

BALTIMORE — Things are looking up for the 2024. A drone show is planning to light up the sky for the Inner Harbor New Year’s Eve celebration.

“Oh, it’s incredible! It’s the most incredible rush to be on site working on a show,” said Michaela O'Gallagher, Manager of Creative Services for Image Engineering.

For the first time, the annual fireworks show will be coupled with an electric light display. The drone show is directed by Image Engineering, a laser entertainment company based out of Curtis Bay.

“There’s 250 (drones), so we’re not manually flying each one by itself. They know their flight path, they know where they’re supposed to go and they’re programmed to do everything in sequence,” said O'Gallagher

Imagine Engineering started programing the show in September. Once a story board is created, they use a 3D rendering of the Inner Harbor to map out a flight sequence.

“I like to call it a soft ballet in the sky. Most of the programming, once we have the elements we’re going to use, most of the programming hovers over making sure the drones don’t collide,” said Phillip Keller, Senior Technical Director for Image Engineering.

The crew has worked on Ravens games and other events across the country, but what will never get old is watching spectator’s faces light up.

“It’s fascinating every time to see the whole fleet take off as one and hear the Ooos and Ahhs from the crowd. It’s a great feeling,” said Keller.

While the New Year’s Eve celebration is embarking on a futuristic twist, the heart of the show are the fireworks.

“I like it. I come here everyday, build fireworks shows for people. I’ve been doing it since 1979. I have a ball with it,” said Richard Snader, Pyro Specialist for image engineering.

The New Year’s Eve festivities are coordinated by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. At 8 p.m., there will be a set by Baltimore-based party performer DJ Curtis of C. James Experience. At 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. will be a performance from Baltimore hip hop band Soul Cannon. The fireworks and drone light display are at midnight.