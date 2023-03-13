New Dollar General Market opens in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — A new Dollar General Market has opened in Essex.

So what's the difference between a Dollar General Market as opposed to one of chain's regular stores?

It's just a Dollar General format that offers an expanded selection of meat and produce.

"The new DG Market format aims to provide the Essex community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

The new store is located at 116 Stemmers Run Road.

Dollar General expects to employ approximately 15-17 workers, at the new Essex store. To check out available positions, apply online.

To find a Dollar General near you, click here. There are dozens of stores throughout Maryland.