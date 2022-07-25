Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dollar General opens new stores in southwest, north Baltimore

Dollar General
Copyright Adobe | wolterke
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/images/dollar-general-retail-store-exterior-sign-and-logo/306426528">Adobe | wolterke</a>
Dollar General
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:25:33-04

BALTIMORE — Dollar General just opened a new store on Frederick Avenue in southwest Baltimore.

The discount chain is taking over a former thrift-store location in the Collins Avenue Shopping Center, at Collins Avenue.

Dollar General has more than a dozen stores in Baltimore City. It most recently opened a store in March in north Baltimore, at the site of a former Rite Aid on Greenmount Avenue at East 32nd Street.

The company is donating 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, as part of its partnership with the Kellogg Company to donate more than 60,000 new books this fiscal year nationwide.

Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a statement:

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Baltimore store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The store will employ about 6 to 10 people.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019