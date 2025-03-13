Police: Officer out of surgery after shooting near Baltimore County precinct

UPDATE:

According to Baltimore County Police, the suspect walked in and out of the lobby at the Wilkens Precinct.

The person then approached the officer in the parking lot and fired several shots, hitting the officer in the torso.

The suspect was then shot by another officer who was also in the parking lot.

The officer who was shot by the suspect is out of surgery and is in critical but stable condition while being guarded by police.

The suspect is in serious condition at a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation says this shooting was premeditated.

Original Article:

An officer was injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a police precinct Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., a person armed with a gun approached an officer at the Wilkens Precinct and started firing.

Police say the officer was injured and taken to Shock Trauma.

At last word, he is in surgery.

The suspect is in custody and people are asked to stay away from the area.

It's unclear at this time why the person started firing at the officer.

There's no word on the officer's condition at this time.

Baltimore County officials said this act of violence is "shocking" and "outrageous."

A Baltimore County police officer was shot today in the Wilkens area—this kind of violence is shocking, outrageous and has no place in Baltimore County.



County Executive Klausmeier has joined Chief McCullough at Shock Trauma, where the officer is being treated. (1/2). — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) March 13, 2025

