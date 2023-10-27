New design for Harborplace to be unveiled Monday

BALTIMORE — The new design for Harborplace is set to be revealed Monday morning.

The project's developer, MCB Real Estate, said the announcement will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 on the balcony of the Light Street Pavilion.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott will be on hand for the event, along with MCB managing partners P. David Bramble and Peter Pinkard, and other elected leaders, business and community members.

MCB Real Estate also confirmed this week a slate of new tenants coming to the Light Street Pavilion. Forty-three years ago, the two waterfront pavilions redefined Baltimore and became the centerpiece of downtown; now, they're expected to be demolished.

Updates about the revitalization effort are available on OurHarborplace.com .