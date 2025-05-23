New Coppin State women's basketball coach brings Power 5 experience and winning pedigree to rebuild program

Darryl Moseley has been named the new head coach of Coppin State University's women's basketball team, bringing extensive collegiate coaching experience to a program coming off its most successful season in years.

Moseley, who most recently served as associate head coach at Arizona State University, has over 15 years of collegiate coaching experience. His most successful stint was at Lincoln University, where he won 82 games as head coach—the second most in that program's history.

"Kinda had to work my way up the ladder until my name was called again to be a head coach," Moseley said.

The new coach expressed pride in his journey from Chester, Pennsylvania, to coaching at the highest levels of college basketball.

"Coaching against Pac-12 coaches and Big 12, I never thought or imagined growing up as a kid from Chester, PA to say I've coached at the Power 5 ranks, Power 4 ranks, and even Division 1. I think this was the final box to check in my career," Moseley said.

Moseley takes over a Coppin State program that reached the postseason for the first time since 2009.

"Me being the MEAC and the HBCU guy, I always tip my hat off because I know what the resources are like to have to prepare and play against these other mid-major Power five teams," he said.

The roster rebuild will be significant, as Moseley noted there's currently only one returning player.

"This is where the transfer portal comes in in my favor, you know, when you have a late hire," Moseley said. "And you know, one returner, a couple of freshmen that were signed to the previous coach so kinda gotta get a chance to learn them and go watch film on them and see what they can add value on."

While next season's schedule is still being finalized, one notable matchup is already generating excitement—a game against South Carolina and legendary head coach Dawn Staley.

"To be able to coach against a legend, a national champion, multiple national champion, and then even on the weekend that occurs on Martin Luther King weekend, so he had a dream and talking about having a dream, having a dream to coach against Dawn Staley is just a remarkable opportunity that I'm grateful to be able to have," Moseley said.

