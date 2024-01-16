New beer honors Ravens' legacy, supports medical transportation

BALTIMORE — Beer, the Ravens, and supporting an important cause. You get all three with Goose Flights Lager, a new brew that helps support the foundation started by the family of former Ravens player Tony “Goose” Siragusa.

Goose Flights, Inc., and PressBox,a Baltimore-area sports media company, partnered to develop and launch Goose Flights Lager. Nearly $2 of each can sold will help the foundation with its mission to provide non-emergency medical transportation.

“We transport children, veterans, military, and really anyone battling an illness with all transportation needs,” said Sammi Siragusa, Siragusa’s daughter and co-founder and president of Goose Flights, Inc. “My father would love this beer idea. He would think it's so fun. It's right up his alley.”

Siragusa added that her father dreamed of giving back.

“My dad in 2014, he co-founded a private aviation company, and throughout the years, he built it up to be something really special. And what he wanted to do just a couple of months before his passing, was utilize his network and resources within private aviation and give back,” said Siragusa.

She brought his idea to fruition and recently partnered with PressBox to further their mission.

“Tony Siragusa had a huge heart, but he was always about fun in his presence and what a good way to do it is with a beer,” said John Coulson, managing partner of PressBox Sports. “Ninety-eight is his number so we did $1.98, so every time we try to do something with it, it reminds everybody a little bit of what Tony not only did for the Ravens but what he brought to the community here.”

“He would feel so proud of just the impact that we're going to continue to make in his name because he loved to touch people's lives. He did. He really did,” said Siragusa.

The beer debuted Monday at Guilford Hall Brewery. So far, it's available there, Glory Days Grills in Maryland, and Kosta's Inn. Click here for additional information on where you can find Goose Flights Lager. There are only a limited number of cans available.