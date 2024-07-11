New Baltimore yacht club guarantees 'best vibes on the bay'

BALTIMORE — A new yacht club is making some waves after holding its grand opening at Port Covington. The Reveur Sauvage offers a luxury experience for its guests as they take a ride on the Chesapeake Bay.

The private yacht club, owned by Captain Chimere Murill, had been in the works for a couple years, but a dream for a lot longer than that.

Reveur Sauvage Yacht Club The Reveur Sauvage Yacht Club's "Day Dreamer"

Murill says ever since she was six years-old she's had a vivid imagination of what it would be like to live on the sea boating, deep sea fishing, and share her experience with others.

Chimere Murrill Young Chimere Murrill



After a lengthy career in cybersecurity and a struggle to balance her job and her dream, she took a chance.

"I really want[ed] to commit," Murrill said. "I really want to give myself, my best self, to this business to my baby."

Even though being a full-time entrepreneur hasn't been a walk in the park, every day she's choosing to be all in for herself.

"For a while, I was pouring into others and it was slowing me down a little bit and I didn’t realize I was pouring into others emptying my cup," she said.

"So the Chimere today literally has just realized in her early 40s that ‘man.. 'just pour that into yourself girl..you’re going to continue to meet new people [and] meet possible business partnerships."

Reveur Sauvage Yacht Club Cpt. Chimere Murrill at the RSYC grand opening

Now, on the other side of taking that leap of faith, she's hoping that advice that she always remembers to encourage herself throughout her journey as an entrepreneur.

"Just keep pouring into yourself and everything else will come."

Captain Murrill also shared that a big part of her plan with Reveur Sauvage is to help support local businesses along the way. There's a good chance if you take a ride on her yacht you'll be served by a private chef, who's likely from the area.

Murill says not long after RSYC's "Day Dreamer" became available to the public it also became a hit for date nights and group parties.

RSYC RSYC hosts a group party

Watch the video as Murrill gives WMAR-2 News a tour of the vessel and click HERE to learn more about the charter, Captain Murrill's journey and everything the yacht experience with them has to offer.