Neighbors speak on speeding after college student killed by drunk driver

TOWSON, Md. — A Goucher College student out for a run was killed by a drunk driver off a busy road in Towson.

The speed limit is 30 miles per hour but residents who live off Providence Road said cars go well over that.

“The increase of traffic and the increase of speed of people has been just exponential. Just in the past eight days, there have been two incidents of a pedestrian being struck by a car on this stretch right here,” said Alison Raskin, who lives a few houses down from crash.

One of those resulting in the death of 24-year-old Eliza Grover, a student at Goucher College. On Saturday, she was at the lifted crosswalk next to Cromwell Valley Elementary School in Towson.

Brown University Athletics Eliza Grover



Baltimore County Police said she was struck by a Ford F250 while on the sidewalk. The driver Richard Mays remained on scene.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Just a few nights before, a few days before, there was a pedestrian walking that was also hit. He sustained injuries but is in stable condition,” said Sara Straw, who is the Vice President of the Community Association of Campus Hills.

She says it's a reoccurrence with a similar situation that happened just two years ago.

“Miss Tess, she's been a crossing guard here for a very long time was in the middle of the road kind of stopping traffic,” said Straw. “ I think an older man who just didn't see her had kind of come around some cars that were waiting to come into the school and he just plowed right into her.”

That led to a roundabout being installed, but Straw wants to see a speed camera and more signage.

"It's kind of like the perfect storm between going from Towson to the highway, all of the school drop offs and just coming around this blind corner up this hill to where literally the kids are crossing the road,” said Straw.

They plan to reach out to local council members about what else can be done.