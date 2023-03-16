Neighbors react to deadly house fire in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Just before 5:30 a.m. a fire broke out in a two-story home on Bradhurst Road, destroying the entire upstairs and parts of the roof are gone.

Jimmy Utsey lives across the street from the home and says that he was awake at the time of the fire and heard the neighbors outside.

"I was already up, I was getting ready for work and I heard one of my neighbor's commotion outside and I looked out and I seen flames coming from the house across the street," Utsey explained.

He says he didn't realize how bad the fire was until he went outside to check on the commotion.

"I spoke with all the neighbors, you know, and was checking on them. You know matter of fact, we was all out here the whole time talking," Utsey added.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters began a primary search of the home, at which time they located a woman on the second floor.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Most of the neighbors we spoke with off camera did not know there was someone in the home.

Some of the neighbors didn't even know a woman had died as a result of the fire.

Fire officials have not yet confirmed the woman's identity or if there was any foul play.