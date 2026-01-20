Neighbors react to Annapolis City Dock project as it enters new phase, limiting waterfront parking

The latest phase of Annapolis' City Dock project began Monday, blocking off the parking lot and deck between Craig and Randall streets directly in front of local businesses along the waterfront.

Despite reduced parking availability near the water, visitors continued flocking to the area during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The construction has sparked mixed reactions from tourists and residents who are weighing the project's long-term benefits against immediate inconveniences.

Winnie Morgan, who traveled from North Carolina with her grandchildren, noticed the parking changes but adapted by using a nearby garage.

"We did drive around a look for parking but it's a small town and so automatically you think well I'm not going to find parking on the street so we parked in the garage," Morgan said. "The only thing was that the mechanism for paying was down so you had to do something else that was very complicated but that had nothing to do with the convenience where it was."

Morgan, who frequently visited Annapolis years ago, supports the city's waterfront improvements.

"As long as they really do save the integrity of this waterfront however they do it that's the most important thing and we can figure out how to park," Morgan said.

However, some visitors worry about the project's impact on nearby businesses. Joe Murphy expressed concern that local establishments might struggle during the extended construction period.

"It's the local businesses and the local flavor that really gives Annapolis the pop," Murphy said.

While Murphy supports the project's purpose, he questions whether the city can meet its estimated 2028 completion timeline.

"I am not optimistic," Murphy said. "You give me any example where any building has come in at or below cost on time id be happy to know this will be another one that just gets delayed and there is probably reasons for it but that's not going to help the local merchants."

Despite his skepticism about timing, Murphy acknowledges the necessity of flood resilience improvements for the area's survival.

"I think the resiliency must get done I don't think anybody argues with that," Murphy said. "But I think people will argue that the nice to have things that are impacting the waterfront really will hurt these local merchants that have been here for a long time."

The parking lot closure will remain in effect until May 2027.

