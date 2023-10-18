Neighbors in Woodmoor ask for more speed cameras

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Claude Dennis and Gloria Shelton, like many of their neighbors, have been living in the Woodmoor community for over 30 years.

Over time, they say the population in the area has increased a lot.

That means a lot more traffic on the roads.

They say they're concerned about how fast these drivers are going.

“Every year, at least 10 or more accidents each year. Accidents from speeding, accidents from people drinking, running into cars, and leaving the scene," said Dennis.

The speed limit on Essex Road and other roads in the area is 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Gloria says they see many people driving over the limit.

“At least 45 and sometimes as much as 50 because it’s a straightaway and they just speed right on down," she said.

They say that speeding worries them.

Even though the road isn’t directly in a neighborhood, it is surrounded by homes, and there are schools nearby.

"There is two schools, Woodmoor Elementary and Woodlawn Middle School, and if they are speeding, I just don’t want them to kill a kid," said Dennis.

They are calling for a permanent solution, but they're finding it's not that easy.

“For some reason, there is a problem with getting speed cameras in the counties," said Shelton.

They also say they prefer not to settle for radar or other methods because those may be unreliable.

“They’re shorthanded as far as being able to supply police officers there permanent, where they are there all day every day and I just don’t understand why it can’t be at least speed cameras done.”

In 2009, Baltimore County passed legislation to allow 15 speed cameras in school zones, and in 2011, the bill was amended to add additional cameras.

It is up to the police department to determine if and where to put those additional cameras.

