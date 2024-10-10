Neighbors in Rodgers Forge react to arrest made in September shooting

TOWSON, Md. — Joe Filippazzo lives right across the street from where Mark McKenzie was shot in September.

He says the shooting left him and his neighbors uncomfortable.

“The community for of felt vulnerable for quite a while; we were afraid to go in the alley just behind my own house," says Joe Filippazzo.

He says a lot of neighbors have even increased security at their homes, buying ring cameras, and Filippazzo says he installed a 6-foot fence in his backyard.

Hearing about an arrest makes him feel a bit better.

“It's great to hear you know; we all want to think that there is justice; it's nice to see that that actually happened. It's upsetting to hear that it is a young kid."

Wednesday, Baltimore County police announced an arrest of a 15-year-old boy whose identity they are not releasing at this time.

But police are charging him as an adult in this case.

“When you choose to commit a violent crime at 12, at 14, as an adult, you understand the consequences," says Peter Dimitriades.

Peter Dimitriades says while he is glad to hear about the arrest, he is not happy to hear that it was a child who allegedly shot McKenzie.

He says this case, along with other recent shootings in Baltimore involving minors, is all part of a larger problem of youth violence.

He says he would like to see something change.

“We really need to push back and to push back thoughtfully too, not to point fingers to different communities but to be thoughtful to come together as a collective and really be vocal and start addressing this issue that has really gotten out of hand.”

Filipazzo says this shooting did spark a change in people in the neighborhood.

“So it really did activate people into, you know, just being a little more careful and looking out for each other.”

Both men say the McKenzie family is top of mind for most people in Rogers Forge.

Dimitriades says Mark McKenzie is still in recovery.

“He is doing much better. I have been told we are just giving the family a bit of personal space," says Dimitrades.