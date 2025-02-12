Neighbors in Fells Point making the most of the winter weather

BALTIMORE — People living in Fells Point loved the snow on Tuesday night.

Many neighbors were out walking their dogs, walking with friends, and even running.

One man stopped by the water to take pictures and told WMAR-2 News it was a serene walk for him.

And he wasn’t the only person in a good mood.

One man was so excited he came down from his apartment to talk to WMAR-2 News.

He said he loved the snow and that it made him nostalgic.

“It’s winter it’s supposed to be like this. When I grew up, the pond at the end of the street would freeze over and we’d go ice skating. We had real snow days; it snowed a lot. And it would get cold on Halloween. Nowadays you don’t get that much so when it does snow especially when it’s really light and powdery snow it’s like, yeah you get up and walk around in it,” neighbor Drew Curlett said.

Snowplows were hard at work in the area as the snow started sticking to the streets.

But Drew told WMAR he didn’t expect to see them too many times because of the cobblestone roads in the area.

“Around here it’s kind of hard to plow on cobblestone streets. So, you don’t really see them much here but Baltimore is pretty good about keeping the streets clean. They do a pretty good job.”

If you need your area plowed call 311 to reach city services.

Baltimore City Offices will also have a delayed opening of up to two hours for non-essential employees including non-essential employees who are teleworking and have care provider responsibilities, such as childcare or eldercare.