Neighbors are calling for major repairs at Leon Day Park

BALTIMORE — Leon Day Park needs a lot of work and the neighbors are ready to see improvements.

The baseball field is full of weeds, the public toilets don't work, and trash is dumped in the park and people say nothing has been done to fix the issues for years.

A neighbor shared their frustrations with us Monday.

Already, some changes are being made.

Pieces of the broken wooden bench by the baseball field are being replaced.

The Baltimore Tree Trust is planting over 40 trees in the park.

Those we spoke with say it's progress, but Baltimore's Department of Recreation and Parks needs to do more.

"The children, and adults and the seniors that come to the park deserve a park that is taken care of, they pay their taxes, they deserve it and just because its in west Baltimore this park should be no less worthy of our cities resources than Pratt Street, no less worthy," says Louis Fields, founder of Leon Day Park.

The department responded to the criticism, telling us they've been working with the community to address concerns.

They know structural work is needed, and they're applying a grant to get the money needed to make those repairs.