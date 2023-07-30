Neighborhood smoke alarm sweep aims to prevent fire deaths in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire and the City of Baltimore hosted a city-wide neighborhood fire sweep Saturday.

The sweep aims to prevent lives from being lost in a fire.

Fires like the one back in March in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road that claimed the life of one woman.

RELATED: Crews find woman dead inside burning Baltimore home

Saturday, the group stopped in the Parkside community in the 4700 block of Chatford Avenue to raise awareness about the importance of having a working smoke alarm and home evacuation plans.

"Considering the fact that we provide free smoke alarms, no household should be without a working smoke alarm", said Mayor Brandon Scott.

READ MORE: Officials ID victims of triple fatal fire in West Baltimore

Anyone in need of a new smoke detector can call 311. Firefighters also stress the importance of having an escape plan.