Neighborhood healing after 4-victim shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An argument between Baltimore neighbors escalated to the absolute worst case scenario earlier this month, according to charging documents.

Police say a man pulled a handgun during a dispute, killed three, and sent one to the hospital.

That night and its tragic outcome are still fresh in the minds of some neighbors on that street.

"It’s a tight-knit community," said Monica Thau, who lives on the street. "Everybody looks out for each other."

Thau has lived in the area for three years and recalls hearing gunshots and emergency responders the night of April 1st.

"The last three weeks have been a little easier," said Thau. "Especially last week, when the gentleman got caught."

A few days after the shooting, neighbors and city leaders gathered for a vigil. But with the news that a suspect was taken in, Thau wants to hold another one this week, to make sure those who died are still remembered.

48-year-old Marvelle Worsley lived on the street, too, and was arrested last Wednesday in connection with the shooting. He'd been gone for two and a half weeks before he was brought in last Wednesday.

The charges against Worsley are extensive: several counts including murder, attempted murder, and handgun violations.

Documents say Worsley and his neighbor, Brittany Murray, ‘had a confrontation earlier in the day in reference to parking and music being played loud at [Mr M.] Worsley’s home.’

Police say Murray called a few others over, and Worsley shot them all: Murray, who was sent to the hospital in critical condition, and 41-year-old Girard Smith, 49-year-old Charles Murray, and 69-year-old Darlene Briscoe, all of whom were killed.

WMAR spoke to about half a dozen neighbors here after Worsley’s arrest, and they were hesitant to speak on-camera. But their sentiment was largely the same: they’re trying their best to move forward. And if it’s true that this whole thing arose from an argument over music and parking, it shouldn’t have.

"It shouldn’t happen," said Thau. "It shouldn’t come to fighting over a parking spot or loud music or whatever. It should come to, you know, nothing like that."

A preliminary hearing for Worsley is scheduled for May 23rd.