Neighbor fed up with speeding says her community is in need of a safety change

TOWSON, Md. — No matter where you live, you want to feel safe in your home and neighborhood.

Neighbors who live on E. Seminary Ave., say drivers are speeding entirely too much, leading to crashes and near misses.

Rae Ann McInnis, who has lived there for more than 30 years, is angry, afraid and discouraged.

"What can help minimize the accidents is if you make people stop at the intersection," said McInnis.

She says for years, drivers throughout her neighborhood have put lives and property at risk.

"You can start up there at 30 miles an hour, take your foot off of the accelerator and tell me what you're going by the time you hit the bottom. I've hit 50. It's very difficult to stop dead if somebody's crossing that intersection and you're coming around the turn and you're going 50 miles per hour," said McInnis.

Earlier this week, that concern reached a fever pitch after someone wiped out her neighbors tree whose front yard is no stranger to collisions.

Years ago, McInnis says she and other neighbors went to their county councilman Wade Kach to voice their concerns. She says once they were turned away, the community felt discouraged.

"That's when the councilman said, you do realize this part of East Seminary Avenue [is] a state road? And I said first off, no I didn't know that. But, I said what difference does that make? He said your powers and your answers are down in Annapolis. So he didn't even want to deal with it," said McInnis.

Accident data records show zero accidents were reported in her area last year.

She says there's a discrepancy with what's reported versus what they see.

"No police report at that time, which we have many of. So for it to be established, what the intersection needs and doesn't need, strictly on the strength of police reports is inaccurate," said McInnis.

WMAR-2 News reached out to councilman Kach. He's been unavailable for comment.