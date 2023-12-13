Nearly 18 months after a sinkhole destroyed homes, homeowners still searching for compensation

BALTIMORE, MD — A fight over a destroyed home. The owner accusing Baltimore's leaders of short-changing him.

Back in July of 2022 a sinkhole destroyed several homes along North Avenue.

A structure failure in a 155-year-old storm drain was to blame.

Originally, the city denied homeowner's claims for compensation.

They sued, and are now working out a reimbursement agreement with the city, but one homeowner says the city is not giving him fair market value.

"A block up the street a house sold for I'll say $350,000. They went two miles up the street in a different zip code and found a house that sold for $150,000 and said my house was in the same sale comp as that. It's no way," said Quentin Bell who lost his home.

The city did not comment on Bell's claims, citing pending litigation.