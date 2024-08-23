Nearly 15,000 school bus camera citations were issued last school year in just two Maryland counties

BALTIMORE — It's officially back to school time.

Normally traffic tends to lessen with schools out of session.

So now with the new school year getting underway, traffic volume is expected to pick back up.

Carroll County is sounding the alarm over driving habits that puts student safety at risk.

On Friday Carroll County Public Schools and the Sheriff’s Office released an eye opening number of school bus camera violations.

Last school year 5,084 citations were issued to drivers illegally passing a school bus stopped with their red flashing lights activated.

The highest number of violations (631) came in November 2023, with most occurring between 2 and 4pm.

All 300 Carroll County Public School buses are equipped with automated cameras that photograph violators.

Howard County School buses also have cameras. Last school year 9,554 citations were issued in Howard County for school bus violations, nearly doubling the amount in Carroll County.

Maryland state law requires drivers approaching either direction of a stopped school bus with red flashing lights to stop at least 20 feet away until the bus resumes full motion. Divided highways are exempt.

It's estimated that school buses are passed over 43 million times per year in the United States.