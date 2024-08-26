BCPS aims to improve student safety with new school bus camera program

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — School buses carry precious cargo: your children. Getting kids to and from school safely in Baltimore County is the aim of a new program. They’ve installed new cameras on the outside of all school buses that transport 80,000 county students.

“Each year we hear horrifying stories of cars that pass by buses at alarmingly high rates of speeds,” says Dr. Myriam Rogers, superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools. “This is simply unacceptable.”

A limited number of school buses had external cameras. Now, every school bus, including contractor buses, have them.

“It takes every single one of us doing our part to keep our children safe as they walk to school, cross our roadways and get on and off our school buses,” Rogers says.

The Baltimore County Police Department did a survey a year ago and the results were alarming. In one day, they observed more than 380 cars illegally pass school buses on county roads, says police Chief Robert McCullough.

“When we did the study, it was even surprising to me that it was that many in a day, and I've been around for quite awhile,” he says.

Starting today and for the next 30 days, you'll get a warning. After that, you'll get a $250 citation. County police will verify the ticket before it goes in the mail.