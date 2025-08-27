Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Navy Veteran in Maryland is the recipient of VA's 29 millionth home loan

The U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center is shown in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Frustrations competing with the private sector to fill 174 newly authorized positions in the Portland area have been compounded by the city's status as one of the fastest-growing VA medical service area in the nation. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
BALTIMORE — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday guaranteed its 29 millionth home loan.

A Navy Veteran in Maryland was the recipient of the $235,000 loan.

The VA Loan Program launched in 1944, as part of the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act, commonly known as the G.I. Bill of Rights.

Since it's inception, the VA has issued nearly four million service members almost $4 trillion in guaranteed home loans.

The program helps avoid costly down payments and mortgage insurance requirements, making owning a home more affordable for military members.

VA Secretary Doug Collins says loan processing is moving at a 19 percent quicker rate than last year.

Currently, the department says 99.8 percent of loan certificates are issued within three days.

To learn more, click here.

