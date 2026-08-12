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National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado struck Baltimore City, Dundalk Monday

Tornado
Alonzo Adams/AP
FILE - A tornado forms near Banner Road and Praire Circle in El Reno, Okla. on Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington Weather Forecast Office confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck Baltimore City and Dundalk on Monday.

Video obtained from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center showed a "brief circulation," which officials say was most likely a waterspout, over the Patapsco River moving toward the Seagirt Marine Terminal at the Port of Baltimore.

The waterspout continued moving onshore, eventually becoming tornadic, before tracking east-northeast toward Broening Highway, where it uprooted one large hardwood tree and snapped another.

Officials say the tornado then crossed Colgate Creek and snapped a power pole along Ralls Avenue.

The tornado continued tracking east-northeast, displacing a vehicle in its path near Sollers Point Road in Dundalk.

Based on these findings and ground damage assessment, officials confirmed that the EF-0 tornado had maximum winds of 65 mph and carved a 2.0-mile path Monday afternoon through both Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

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