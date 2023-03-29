National non-profit raising funds for I-695 victims' families

WOODLAWN, Md. — A national non-profit now hopes to raise $50,000 to support the families of the six construction workers killed in a I-695 crash last week.

"Construction Angels is looking for additional assistance nationally to help raise funds for these families," explained Kristi Gibbs, CEO and founder of Construction Angels. "We provide $7,000, plus $1,000 in grief counseling, so that's roughly $50,000 for the families of these construction workers killed altogether in one construction job site."

Gibbs, who's a third-generation member of an asphalt-working family from Ohio, said there is "really a need for this charity" because approximately 4.5 construction workers killed per working day in the United States."

In the last 1 1/2 weeks, her organization has helped out with 11 separate fatalities nationwide, one in Washington and four in Florida

"This one [on I-695] particularly got news from national coverage due to the extent of six construction workers total. Many people don't realize how many construction workers are killed on our job sites, whether it be on the road or on high-rises. We just ask that people be aware of driving through our construction zones, that people come home safe."

Donations can be sent through June 1 to Construction Angels, Inc., 2436 N Federal Highway, Suite 313, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064. When contributing, please note that the donation is for Maryland families. All donations are tax deductible.

A GoFundMe launched by Concrete General, Inc., has also raised more than $20,000 for the victims' families so far.

