HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Art imitates life. Or at least, that's what they say at the Computer Museum in Hunt Valley.

Brendan Becker is the founder of the Bloop Museum, one of the three museums housed in the building.

The overarching organization is System Source, which is still running today.

"The Vice President and co-founder of the company, things get obsolete over time, and he decided to throw them in a museum of his own. So they are also our hosts. My Museum is inside of their museum," Becker explained.

When you first walk in, you might think you're in the wrong place, but you're not.

You'll see technology from as early as the 1800s.

"One of the biggest things that [people] can learn is just how fast technology is moving. I think it's important to make sure that it isn't forgotten."

There is just so much to look at in the museum, from old Apple products to some of the earliest versions of video phones.

It's easy to feel overwhelmed but Becker wants people to feel connected to the things they just saw.

"We can take people down all sorts of rabbit holes since some people live completely online, one of the things that I really love to highlight is not just the development of the internet, but online services in general," Becker said.

A common question guides at the museums are things like "are our phones listening to us?"

To that, Becker says "That's one of the reasons that the museum exists. I want to make sure we teach people about the technology, so that they know what it's good for, what it's useful for."

"My hope is that maybe by understanding the technology they'll be a little bit less frightened of it."

