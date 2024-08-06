MVA helping to deter catalytic converter thefts with free label and etching for Maryland drivers

Catalytic converter thefts are a big issue in Maryland, and efforts are underway to stop the thefts.

From January 2021 through March 2022, there were over 3400 catalytic converter incidents reported in Maryland.

Now, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), alongside the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, is teaming up to put an end to thefts.

Maryland drivers can now get catalytic converter labels at no charge. The label, along with etching will provide a visible identification number, making a catalytic converter traceable by police if it is removed from a vehicle.

“We know catalytic converter thefts are a national problem and have significant consequences for the vehicle owner. We’re excited to offer one important solution to Marylanders to help protect their vehicle,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

The labels are free of charge to Maryland motorists and available on a first-come, first-served basis through the MVA.

Maryland drivers can request a catalytic converter label. Log into myMVA by clicking “More Options” in their vehicle information section. From there select “Catalytic Converter Label ID” under the “Other” category.

The label kit and sticker number will be mailed to the customer’s address – customers are reminded to ensure their address is updated with the MVA.

Once you get the kit you must register the label with Pin2Vin’s National Database. Ths allows police to trace a stolen catalytic converter back to their vehicle.

Catalytic converters are often targeted because they consist of valuable metals like rhodium, palladium and platinum. Replacing a catalytic converter can be expensive, costing about $1,200 on average in Maryland.

“Catalytic converter theft has impacted the livelihood of many individuals across the State of Maryland that rely on their vehicles for activities that include getting to and from work and supporting their families,” said Executive Director of the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, Christopher T. McDonold. “The impacts of catalytic converter theft often include temporary loss of a vehicle until repairs are made.”

Select Maryland dealerships are partnering with the MVA to chemically etch the label serial number onto the vehicle’s catalytic converter free of charge.

While professional installation is encouraged, customers may choose to self-install the label using the instructions provided with the label.

