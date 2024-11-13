Musician speaks again, GBMC first in the country to offer noninvasive voice solution

BALTIMORE — Ben Watson expresses himself best through music, from being on sets with Michael Jackson to working audio production for Barack Obama's inauguration.

However, after decades in music and entertainment his instruments were the only way he was able to communicate other than text, email or a paper and pen.

“Sometimes you find it easier not to talk to people. It’s sort of an isolating feeling,” said Watson.

Watson was diagnosed with laryngitis and eventually throat cancer. It was around the time of the pandemic when he was already burdened with so much loss.

“I was literally watching people die everyday. I sort of resigned myself to when it’s my time, I’d be ok with it,” said Watson.

Surgeons were able to save him, but not without removing his voice box, cutting ties with his ability to speak.

“Nothing will make you feel as helpless as your inability to help someone when they need it, your inability to shout,” said Watson.

But with the help of a new device, AVA Voice by Laronix, Watson is able to talk, laugh and shout for the world to hear.

“Everyone deserves a voice. Our voice, our communication is quintessential to our personalities, to relate to people,” said Ana Minisci, Senior Speech-Language Pathologist at GBMC.

Minisci says AVA Voice is a non-surgical device that gives off a more natural tone. The device is placed on the patient's throat using their lungs or breath for support.

"This device allows the patient to get an external vibratory source that they’re able to place into the mouth, into the vocal tract,” said Minisci.

AVA Voice helps more patients where other voice solution methods or surgeries haven't worked for everyone in the past.

“Our options have been great over the years but there's always been a small percentage of people that have been left behind. I had a patient who was able to call his daughter who lives out of town. That personal connection of being able to speak to your loved one again, that's priceless,” said Minisci.