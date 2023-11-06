Multiple witnesses take the stand for first day of Marilyn Mosby trial, including FBI forensic accountant

GREENBELT, Md. — Marylin Mosby is on trial facing perjury charges for withdrawing money from her retirement fund during the pandemic.

The government is arguing that Mosby was not facing financial hardship when she withdrew funds under the Care Act, which was passed during COVID-19 to help people who were employed but could not afford to put funds towards their retirement accounts.

The Care Act allowed people to withdraw up to $100,000 without specific guidelines concerning how they were allowed to spend the money.

Financial records show Mosby withdrew two large lump sums totaling around $100,000 throughout 2020.

Prosecutors say she used the money to claim hardship for her travel business and to use as a down payment on a property she was purchasing.

"There was no limitation as to how Mrs. Mosby could spend the money," J. Wyndal Gordon said.

Defense attorneys, however, argue what she did was not criminal and that she took her own money out of her retirement fund just like more than 700 other city employees who also utilized the Care Act.

Prosecutors called multiple witnesses, including an employee from Baltimore's city account and payroll services, the executive director for the City of Baltimore's retirement systems, and a forensic accountant from the FBI.

Some of Mosby's supporters who showed up on Monday say they believe this trial will work out in her favor, especially after hearing testimonies from the first few witnesses.

"With the executive director's testimony, it really didn't leave much, we were looking for this great crescendo and it was really anticlimactic in terms of what the government had to present. However, when cross-examination began, it was very powerful," Gordon said.

Defense attorneys say prosecutors need to prove that Mosby was not facing financial hardship and they also need to prove that she did lie knowingly on her application to find her guilty.