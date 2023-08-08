Multiple families were trapped by downed lines and poles along Route 140

WESTMINSTER, Md. — They had just picked up their seven and 10-year-old grandchildren, and Lori and Christopher Gingher thought they may be able to outrun the storm on Route 140 in Westminster when it became evident they would not.

“That front just came through like someone was pulling down a window shade, and the winds picked up and my wife was screaming. We hit this light,” recalled Christopher Gingher.

“Stop! Stop! The pole is coming!” added his wife.

“That pole right there is the one that fell and then the rest of them was like domino effect—-just, ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’” said her husband.

30 power poles in all, along with heavy electric lines, came toppling down between Malcolm Drive and Market Street trapping 33 adults, 14 children and a single dog inside their vehicles.

Surveying the damage on Tuesday morning, Governor Wes Moore paid tribute to the victims who would later emerge virtually unscathed.

Jeff Hager

RELATED: Governor Wes Moore surveys Carroll County storm damage

“To all the families that were impacted, I want to thank you for your courage. I want to thank you for your strength. I want to thank you for your trust, and we want to let you know that we are here to support you today and always,” said Moore.

The same first responders who ordered people to remain in their cars would later emerge with food and water for them as they patiently waited in place.

“This happened around… what would you say?” said Christopher Gingher.

“4:58,” added his wife.

“And we got out of the car last night at 10:30, I think it was? Last night. We got out of the car,” her husband continued.

“Five and a half hours?” we asked.

“Five and a half hours, yes,” he responded.

Seemingly an eternity surrounded by power lines, which ultimately gave way to light humor long after the storm had passed.

“She says, ‘I’ve never been in a situation like this before in my life.’ She’s seven years old. We started laughing,” said Christopher Gingher.

There is no word yet on when Route 140 will be able to re-open, as one crew told us, “We have a lot of work in front of us.”