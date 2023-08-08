Governor Wes Moore will visit Carroll County to survey storm damage

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Severe storms rolled through Maryland on Monday night. Westminster was one of the areas hit the hardest.

Governor Wes Moore will travel to Carroll County early Tuesday morning to survey the damage from yesterday and meet with first responders and recovery workers.

More than 30 power poles were knocked down on MD 140 between Market Street and Gorsuch Road.

Monday night 34 vehicles were trapped their with 33 adults, 14 children and a dog inside those vehicles. Emergency crews were able to get them all out safely and no injuries were reported.

RELATED CONTENT: Stretch of MD 140 closed after storm brings power poles down across the road

The governor is expected to deliver remarks about the storm damage at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.